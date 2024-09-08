KRAUSE, Randy Michael



Randy Michael Krause, 73, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, passed away on August 20, 2024, at Orchard at Brookhaven. When his body released his soul, he was reunited with his wife, Vicki; his mother, Beverly Hanson; his father and stepmother, Don and Joyce Krause; and his best friend, Rowdy the Dog. He is survived by his siblings, Debra Wood, Turk Krause, and Mary Mease Wilson; his stepfather, Bob Hanson; 25 nieces and nephews; and dozens of great- nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his son, Gabriel Krause of Indianapolis; and his daughter, Josie Nackers of Atlanta, as well as their spouses and children. Randy was born in Algona, Iowa and grew up on a farm. He graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in Cedar Rapids in 1969. After high school and some college, Randy pursued—and achieved—his dream of becoming a professional musician. His band, Headstone, was inducted into the Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association Hall of Fame in 2006. Randy married the love of his life, Vicki Mae Mersch, on June 11, 1977, at St. Jude Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. After having children, Randy moved with his young family to Omaha before settling in the Atlanta area. A talented businessman, Randy enjoyed a successful career in commercial real estate, first with QuikTrip Corporation and later with his own development services firm. Randy was a devoted husband, a proud father, and a doting Papa. He shared his love of music with his son-in-law, Jason, a professional musician, and his grandchildren, Victoria and Valerie Krause and Bennett and Amelie Nackers. In addition to playing music, Randy's favorite pastimes included going to concerts, cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes in basketball and football, and taking cross-country motorcycle trips with his buddies on his Harley-Davidson. He will be remembered for his generosity of spirit, for his goofy sense of humor, and as a loyal friend and loving family man. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charitable organization funding research and supporting individuals living with Alzheimer's disease and their caregivers. A Celebration of Life is being planned for Spring 2025 in Randy's hometown of Cedar Rapids.





