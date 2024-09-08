KOENIG, Thomas Arthur



Thomas Arthur Koenig, aged 81, passed away on August 29, 2024, in Berkeley Lake, GA. Born on August 13, 1943, in Chicago, IL, he was the son of the late Edward and Daisy Koenig. He outlived his brother, Bob Koenig; and sister, Ginny Vaske; as well as his cherished fur baby, Ernie Banks.



Tom, is survived by his loving spouse, Libby Thacker Koenig; and their children: Scott James (Jay), Renee McFail (Tim), Libba James-Ricks (Mary), Dawn Armstrong (Ryan), and Andrea Wagner (Paul). He was a proud grandfather to, Áine and Ciara McFail; Leah and Hailey James-Ricks; TJ, Emily, and Matthew Armstrong; Hana and Dawson Andrew; Alyssa and Brady Wagner. He also leaves behind his brothers, Jim, John, and Bill Koenig.



Tom received his early education at St. Benedict's Catholic School and furthered his studies at Chicago Technical College. His professional life was marked by a distinguished career as an engineer, primarily with Dynasound, Inc., where he worked on sound masking and audio security countermeasures. His dedication led him to eventually purchase the company, considering his employees as part of his extended family.



A sports enthusiast, Tom was a lifelong Cubs fan, and after moving to Georgia, he also embraced the Atlanta Braves, and the Atlanta Falcons, holding season tickets for 20 years. He cherished Sundays spent tailgating and supporting the Falcons with his close friends. Tom's passion for sports was not just that of a spectator; he played catcher since childhood and continued playing senior softball well into his adulthood. He also enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events and relaxing trips to St. Simon's Island and Gould's Inlet.



Tom's legacy is marked not only by his professional achievements and his love for sports but also by the deep and enduring relationships he fostered with his family and friends. He will be remembered for his robust spirit, generosity, and the profound impact he had on the lives of those around him. Throughout his life, he maintained strong connections with his childhood friends and fraternity brothers, cherishing these relationships deeply.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2024, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM, at the Berkeley Lake Chapel and Pavilion. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite Braves or Falcons attire to honor Tom's beloved teams.



Tom has graciously donated his body to science through the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Suwanee, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Georgia PCOM Anatomical Donor Fund at pcom.edu, click in the upper right corner, select 'give' then select the icon 'fund for PCOM.'



