Former NFL offensive lineman turned broadcaster Craig Wolfley dies at 66

Craig Wolfley, a former NFL offensive lineman who spent most of his 12-year career playing for Chuck Noll in Pittsburgh before becoming a fixture on the Steelers radio broadcast team, has died
By WILL GRAVES – Associated Press
1 hour ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Craig Wolfley, a former NFL offensive lineman who spent most of his 12-year career playing for Chuck Noll in Pittsburgh and later became a fixture on the Steelers radio broadcast team, has died. He was 66.

WDVE-FM in Pittsburgh, where Wolfley worked in various roles during Steeler broadcasts, including most recently as a color commentator, confirmed Wolfley's death. Wolfley had recently been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer.

The Steelers selected Wolfley in the fifth round of the 1980 draft following a standout career at Syracuse. He was a fixture at left guard and then left tackle during his decade in Pittsburgh, making 104 starts across 10 seasons. Wolfley played two more years in Minnesota in 1990 and 1991 before retiring.

Steelers president Art Rooney II praised Wolfley's “work ethic and commitment to excellence” during his career and praised him for his commentary on the team's radio network.

“His passionate voice and deep understanding of the game made him a trusted figure for Steelers fans,” Rooney said in a statement. “And his humor, warmth, and enthusiasm left a lasting impact on our community.”

Wolfley and good friend and former teammate Tunch Ilkin paired up for the popular "In the Locker Room with Tunch and Wolf" show and the easy rapport between the two was a fixture of most Steeler game broadcasts during their time together. Ilkin died of ALS in 2021.

Known almost universally as “Wolf,” Wolfley moved from the sideline to the booth full-time when he replaced Ilkin as the color analyst on the Steelers Radio Network.

Wolfley's deep laugh and kind demeanor — he'd often respond “better than I deserve” whenever he was asked how he was doing by a listener — belied his physical playing style and his uncommon strength. He placed fifth in the World's Strongest Man competition in 1981 and later owned a boxing club in the Pittsburgh suburbs.

Wolfley is survived by his wife Faith, his brother Ron, a former NFL running back, and six children.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

