Mrs. Joan Hughes Kelly, age 87, of McDonough, Georgia, passed away August 12, 2024. She was born in Norcross, Georgia, to the late Norman R. Hughes and Mary Irene Castleberry Hughes. She was preceded in death by her two siblings, Jean Hughes (twin sister), and Donald Dean Hughes; and her loving husband of 64 years, Terrell Eugene Kelly. Joan's illustrious career began in Vocational Education and saw her transition through the Department of Agriculture, and ultimately to the Department of Community Affairs, where she served with distinction as the Personnel Director until her retirement in 1994. Beyond her professional achievements, Joan was a devoted family member whose love for her relatives was evident in her meticulous genealogy research and exceptional culinary skills. Her passion for gardening and canning, along with her joy in preparing meals for family gatherings and holidays, highlighted her nurturing spirit. Joan was also a passionate crossword puzzle enthusiast, a skilled card player during weekend family get-togethers, and an active member of Salem Baptist Church, where she contributed significantly to children's activities and programs honoring veterans. Her commitment extended to the community as a poll volunteer, and she remained physically active with Zumba and walking. Joan's warmth, generosity, quick wit, and tireless community involvement will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Survivors include her sister, Rose Hughes Lewis; children, Karen Kelly (John) Leard, Marcia Kelly (David) Strickland, Gayle Kelly (Wes) Silvey and Wesley Alan Kelly; grandchildren, Taylor Leard, Erin (David) Studstill, Meghan (Alvin) Wiggins, Loren Strickland, Ethan Strickland, Jordan (Parker) Sewell, and Maggie (Nic) Silvey-Wingate; great-grandchildren, Reagan Studstill, David Studstill, IV and Remy Wiggins. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff of the Hope Center Memory Care for their love and affection for Joan over the past two years. A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 17, 2024 - 1:00 PM at Salem @ Keys Ferry. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park. Friends may visit the family Saturday, one hour prior to the service. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, GA, haistenfunerals.com.



