Kelly, Jean

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Jean C. Kelly, which occurred on September 2, 2024. Our dearly loved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends. A viewing will be held at the Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Historic West End Chapel, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard, on Friday, September 13 from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM. The funeral service will be held at Holsey Temple C.M.E. Church,704 Charlotte Place, on Saturday, September 14 at 11:00 AM, followed by the interment at West View Cemetery, 1680 Westview Drive. A repast will be held after the interment at Holsey Temple C.M.E. Church.

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

