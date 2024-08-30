Hollis, Ulysses

HOLLIS, Sr., Deacon Ulysses "Russ"
Deacon Ulysses "Russ" Hollis, Sr., age 100, of Atlanta, GA, passed August 25, 2024. Funeral Service Saturday, August 31, 2024, at 12 PM, Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Entombment: Lincoln Cemetery. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
