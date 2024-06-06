Obituaries

Hawkins, Emma

1 hour ago

HAWKINS, Emma

Mrs. Emma Hawkins of Forsyth, Georgia formerly of Atlanta, Georgia passed on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. The Funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at 11:00 AM, at Cascade United Methodist Church, 3144 Cascade Road, SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30311. Interment Carver Memorial Gardens, 350 Upper Riverdale Road, Jonesboro, Georgia 30236. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church on the day of service at 10:30 AM. Pollard and Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30315, 404-688-7073.

Funeral Home Information

Pollard Funeral Home, Inc.

827 Pollard Boulevard SW

Atlanta, GA

30315

https://www.pollardfuneralhomeinc.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

