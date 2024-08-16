Hasty, Charles

HASTY, Rev. Dr. Charles Ransom



Rev. Dr. Charles Ransom Hasty of Edisto Beach, South Carolina, after 92 glorious years, died peacefully with his family at his side at his oldest daughter's home on August 13, 2024, in Atlanta, GA. Charley was born at his parents' home and raised in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, the son of Lewis Ransom and Virginia Barnes Hasty. He graduated from Davidson College ('54 -BA, English). While studying for his master of divinity at Union Theological Seminary (Richmond), he met Lois Anne Dryden, a Master of Arts student in Christian Education. They married after their graduations in 1957 and they spent a year in Edinburgh, Scotland, where Charley continued his studies in theology.



At Davidson College, Charley enrolled in ROTC and graduated as a second lieutenant. After school in Edinburgh, he served two years at Redstone Arsenal as a first lieutenant chaplain. He then served as pastor of Ernest Myatt Presbyterian in Raleigh from 1960-64 while also serving as Christian life campus minister at NC State University. In 1964, Charley accepted a call as the founding pastor of Northminster Presbyterian Church in Macon, Georgia. Exciting years of building and growing the church resulted in many lasting friendships. In 1973, Charley was called to be the senior pastor of The First Presbyterian Church of Athens, Georgia. He enjoyed serving this congregation for over 20 years and quite naturally became a faithful member of the Bulldog Nation. The Hasty family enjoyed many years in this college town at their Sun Valley Road residence, where they enjoyed trail riding their horses and gardening. In 1978, he received the Doctor of Ministry from McCormick Theological Seminary in Chicago.



Dr. Hasty then embarked on a new career in his retirement as an interim pastor in Tampa, FL, Mt. Pleasant, SC, Savannah, GA, Williamsport, PA, Monticello, GA, Summerville, SC, and Edisto Island, SC. Many have described Hasty as a 'master pulpiteer.' Throughout all of his pastorates, he remained active in the National Guard (Colonel), Rotary and traveled widely through his work on the Global Mission Board of the Presbyterian Church (USA).



Charley was an avid golfer and sailor. In addition to his Sunfish, he captained a small fleet of many kinds of watercraft. He treasured his friends from all walks of life. His most precious times, however, were traveling the world and taking long walks on the beach with his "Jogey"(Lois Anne), children, grandchildren, and great-grands, who affectionately called him "Ace". Charley was an amazing story teller and loved to pound on the dinner table with a great laugh after sharing a funny story.



Charley was preceded in death by his soulmate, Lois Anne, to whom he was married for 61 years; and also his siblings, Bailey, Helen, and Jean. He is survived by his children, Dr. Lisa Hasty (Dr. Andrew Smith), Rev. Charles R. Hasty, Jr. (Jeanne), and Heather Wagner (Rev. Dr. Ollie Wagner); his grandchildren, Heather Burch (Marty), Dr. Graham Smith, Prentiss Yarborough ( Sam), Abigail Hasty, Ruth Anne Hasty, Dr. Jacob Wagner (Dr. Rachel Fahey), Neal Wagner, and Zoey Wagner; and his great-granddaughters, Prentiss, Dryden, and Greer Burch. The family would like to thank his caregivers: Rhonda Mills at Edisto and Ilayali Perdomo, who cared for him when he lived at his daughter's home. They would also like to thank Personal Care, Inc. and Capstone Hospice, for all of their wonderful care and support.



Funeral services will take place at The Presbyterian Church on Edisto Island, SC, on Saturday, August 17, at 11 AM. Worshipers are welcome to gather in the fellowship hall after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to The Presbyterian Church on Edisto Island, SC, 2164 SC-174, Edisto Island, SC 29438, (www.pcedisto.org).





