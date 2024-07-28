FRANZEN, Douglas



Douglas Franzen, born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at home in Decatur, Georgia, leaving behind a legacy of hard work, dedication, and love. He is survived by his loving wife, Anne; his sons, Ted and Nick; and his cherished grandchildren, Ashley (Kyle) and Austin (Rachel). He will be deeply missed by his brother, Wayne Franzen of Wisconsin, and his sister, Diane Choi of California. Douglas also leaves behind stepchildren Kathy Thompson (Doug) and Robert Cozine (Claudia), as well as his two great-grandchildren, James and Joanna.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur James Franzen and Wynona Lambert; and his brother, Michael Franzen.



Douglas was a Navy veteran and spent many years working at The HEIL Company, where he made significant contributions and formed lifelong friendships. He later worked for Hendricks Real Estate Properties and ABC Supply Company Inc., where he traveled from coast to coast, repairing buildings and leaving a lasting impact on all those he worked with.



His dedication to his work and his family will be remembered by all who knew him. His memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved him.



A celebration of life will take place at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Decatur, Georgia, at 11:00 AM on August 3. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of your choice in Douglas's memory.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com