Elrod, Robert

Robert Henry Elrod, 82, passed peacefully at his home in the early morning hours of August 13, 2024. He died as he lived, on his own terms. Pop was born in Griffin, Georgia to John Charles and Carolyn Barnette Elrod in 1942. Here he met his childhood sweetheart, Nancy Evans. They were married on December 28, 1965. Mom, despite her passing in 2013, has been the guiding light in Pop's life and his approach to death. "No whining!" The garden she lovingly created has been a gentle reminder to him of her beauty and their abiding love.



Robert completed his higher education at Presbyterian College and Clemson University. Mom and he moved to Decatur, Georgia in 1969, where they both began 30-year careers in education. Pop taught in the Decision Sciences department of the J Mack Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University. He influenced decades of students with his lightning intelligence, unwavering high standards and post semester outings to the Ivy Street Library, which wasn't really a library. He and his colleagues took their command of their discipline around the world, teaching in the Eastern European countries of Georgia, Poland and Azerbaijan. He retired as an Associate Professor Emeritus in the summer of 1999.



Robert was a pivotal member of the Avondale Estates community. He held positions as president of the Avondale Swim and Tennis Club, longtime director of the Avondale Estates Labor Day Race, and Commander of the esteemed Avondale Men's Sporting and Philosophical Society. Mom and Pop's home at 80 Lakeshore was renowned for the parties they held there. They hosted annual Trim the Tree parties at Christmas and gathered people after many Avondale High School football games. Their home was the venue for Luke Simpson's epic Fourth of July Parties at the Elrods complete with yearly t shirts, and rousing choruses of Amazing Grace.



He spent his latter years following Mom's directions in the garden, doting on his beloved grandchildren and helping build and sustain The Corner Pub. He is survived by his sister, Joan Collins; son, Joshua; daughter-in-law, Bethy; and grandchildren, Sawyer and Amalia, who were the absolute center of his days. Pop's last party will be held on August 24 at 3:00 PM in Nana's infamous garden at 80 Lakeshore Drive, Avondale Estates, GA 30002.



Please join us after the celebration at the Lake House at Avondale Estates, 59 Lakeshore Dr. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Harris/Walz campaign at:



secure.actblue.com/donate/kamalaharris2024.



