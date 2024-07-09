DUDOVITZ, David



David William Dudovitz passed away on July 7, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia, at the age of 84. Born on April 24, 1940, in St. Paul, Minnesota, David grew into a man of strong principles, deeply committed to his family and his profession as an eye doctor. David was known for his corny jokes and his unwavering support at his children's sporting events. An enthusiastic tennis player and avid fan of the Atlanta Braves, he cherished the time spent with his grandchildren, instilling in them the values of kindness and dedication that he lived by. A graveside service will be held at Arlington Memorial Park on Tuesday 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in David's memory to Temple Sinai and the HOD. David's legacy will live on through the many lives he touched with his care and generosity. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770.451.4999.



