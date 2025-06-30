Wimbledon brings out David Beckham, Maria Sharapova and other stars on Day 1

LONDON (AP) — David Beckham and Maria Sharapova were among the stars of sports and screen at Wimbledon on Monday for the start of the tournament.

Sharapova, the 2004 champion at the All England Club at age 17, posted a selfie with Beckham on Instagram with the caption: "Let the (Wimbledon) games begin" with an emoji of a tennis balls.

Sharapova will be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame later this year.