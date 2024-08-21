Obituaries

Davis, Otis

1 hour ago

DAVIS, Otis

Otis Davis, aged 73, passed away on August 12, 2024, in Atlanta, GA. Born on November 10, 1950, Otis was widely recognized for his kind, intelligent, and quiet demeanor.

A graduate of Howard University, Otis had a successful career as a talented musician. His dedication left a mark on everyone. As a member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church, he found spiritual solace and community.

He leaves behind a loving family: his son, Damien Davis; and daughters, Aja Rutledge and Deidre Eskew. Otis was preceded in death by his sister, Terasita Jones; and brother, Larry Davis, who both held special places in his heart.

