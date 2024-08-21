DAVIS, Otis



Otis Davis, aged 73, passed away on August 12, 2024, in Atlanta, GA. Born on November 10, 1950, Otis was widely recognized for his kind, intelligent, and quiet demeanor.



A graduate of Howard University, Otis had a successful career as a talented musician. His dedication left a mark on everyone. As a member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church, he found spiritual solace and community.



He leaves behind a loving family: his son, Damien Davis; and daughters, Aja Rutledge and Deidre Eskew. Otis was preceded in death by his sister, Terasita Jones; and brother, Larry Davis, who both held special places in his heart.



