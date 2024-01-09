COMSUDES, Thomas Christopher



Thomas Christopher Comsudes, 61, fell asleep in the Lord on January 2, 2024. Born on May 3, 1962, Thomas was the youngest child of Margaret (Mesko) Comsudes and Thomas Comsudes.



Raised in New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Georgia, he graduated from Walton High School and earned a BBA in finance from Stetson University in 1984.



Thomas had a distinguished nearly 40-year career in finance, culminating as the Global Investment Strategist for Altus Wealth Management. He co-founded Bayhawk Asset Management and held significant roles at Bell Capital Management and Fidelity Investments.



A loving husband to Maria and father to Gabrielle and Samuel, Thomas was known for his humor, love for music and movies, and passion for sports. He was an avid golfer and supported his children's running achievements on the state and national level. His culinary explorations and love for travel were notable, as was his philanthropic spirit, often volunteering his time and resources.



Thomas was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Comsudes. Thomas is survived by his mother, Margaret Comsudes, wife, Maria; children, Gabrielle and Samuel; sisters, Karen Comsudes Fox and Pamela Stancil; niece and nephews, Melissa Mackay LeMar (AJ), Zachary Fox (Christine), Justin Lundy (Brianna); and great-niece, Madison LeMar.



Services will be on January 10, 2024, at Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, Marietta, Georgia. May his memory be eternal!



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com