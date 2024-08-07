COLBERT, Richard



Richard Scott Colbert passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 2, 2024.



Rick was predeceased by his parents, Richard and Betty Colbert. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Julie Hancock Jones and her son, Timothy Reginald Jones (Ellen); sister-in-law, Shelley Hancock MacMillan; brother, Craig Colbert (Barbara); and sisters, Beth Greenberg (Allen) and Tracey Osborne (Michael).



Rick studied engineering at Lafayette College and spent the majority of his life and career in Europe. Throughout his extensive career, he contributed his engineering skills to significant projects that included: The Channel Tunnel, Army Base in Saudi Arabia, and the Railroad system in Hong Kong.



Rick was a devoted husband and brother and was loved and admired by all who knew him.



A memorial service to honor Richard will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2024, 2:00 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill, 4550 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30319.



In memory of Richard, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.





