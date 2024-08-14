BROOKS, Bettie Jean



Bettie Jean Brooks, age 94, of Lilburn, GA, passed away on August 11, 2024. Born November 18, 1929, in Gwinnett County, Bettie was predeceased by her parents, Gueston and Era Brooks; her brother, Artis Brooks; and her sisters, Mary Harmon, Doris Bryan and Ellen Stover. She is survived by nephews and nieces. Bettie graduated from Snellville High School in 1946. She worked for many years for Jewelers Supply Company in Atlanta where she was office manager and eventually partner in the business. She later worked in finance at the Northlake Mall Sears where she retired. Bettie was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Snellville for more than 80 years. She was an avid Georgia Bulldog football fan and season ticket holder for decades. Bettie served as a volunteer for several service organizations including as an usher for live theater performances at the Fox Theatre and the h2u program at Eastside Hospital in Snellville. Bettie spent the last two and a half years as a resident of Manor Lake Assisted Living and Memory Care in Hoschton, GA. The funeral service to honor and celebrate the life of Bettie Jean Brooks will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2024, 11:00 AM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. Burial will follow at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM and prior to the service on Thursday from 9:30 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. The family thanks the staff and caregivers of Manor Lake Hoschton and the doctors and nurses of Northeast Georgia Medical Center. Special thanks goes to Bettie's personal caregiver Cassandra Thomas. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200), has been entrusted with the arrangements.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com