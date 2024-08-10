BERGER, Sidney Cecil



Sidney Cecil Berger, 98, died peacefully on August 7, 2024. Sidney was born at Piedmont Hospital February 8, 1926, and was raised in the Grant Park area of Atlanta, GA.



Sidney attended Boys High. He joined the Civil Defense when he was 16. He enlisted in the Army infantry during WWII serving in Patton's Army in Europe where as a Sergeant he earned the Victory Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and three Bronze Battle Stars.



After the war he met the love of his life, Beverly Gotlieb and married February 15, 1948.



Sidney was a true family man and hands on loving father. He coached his children's sports teams and was always involved in their lives. He was a devoted member and was confirmed at the Ahavath Achim Synagogue and he shared his love of Judaism with his entire family.



During his 71 years as a Freemason in Atlanta, Sidney proudly received his 50-year Masonic apron, following his father's footsteps as a Shriner.



Sidney's life was described by his love for his family, his friends, his self-made business accomplishments, and his kindness towards everyone he met. Sidney always had a smile on his face and is remembered for his generosity, integrity and honor. He touched the lives of all that knew him. Sidney was a true Mensch.



Although his life was celebrated as a successful real estate developer, supportive business mentor, and he was marked with many achievements, he would always say that Beverly and his family were the best thing about his life.



Sidney is predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Minnie Berger; his two brothers, Eddie and Nathan; and his wife, Beverly Gotlieb Berger.



Survivors include daughter, Rosalind Gamba; sons, Michael Berger, and Joseph Berger (Debra); grandchildren, Seth Gamba (Leah), Jay Gamba, Julia Berger Terry (Walt), and Dana Berger Kirschner (Josh); great-grandchildren, Carl, Thomas, and Daniel Gamba; Jordan and Sydney Kirschner; Emily, Anderson, and Parker Terry; brother-in-law, Edward Gotlieb (Jackie); along with many nieces and nephews.



To commemorate Sidney's incredible life journey and to celebrate the love he spread, a graveside service will be held in his honor Sunday, August 11, 10:30 AM, at Greenwood Cemetery, 1173 Cascade Circle, Atlanta, GA 30311. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Temple Online Payments - The Temple (the-temple.org) or Temple Sinai Online Payments - Temple Sinai (templesinaiatlanta.org). Funeral arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com