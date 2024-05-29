ALEXANDER, Catherine Pamfilis



It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Catherine Pamfilis Alexander on May 26, 2024, after a long and blessed life.



She was born in New York on January 23, 1925, to Steven and Andromache Pamfilis. At the age of 2 her father moved the family to the island of Ikaria, Greece. She grew up there and attended school along with her four siblings: George, Eva, Jim, and Alexandra. After World War II she came to Atlanta where she met and married Charles Alexander. Together they had and raised five sons, Alec, Steve, Pete, Andy, and Paul.



During the 1960s and 70s, she taught Greek folk dancing to the youth of the community. She was instrumental in putting on the dancing shows of the early Atlanta Greek Festivals. She was also head of the committee that produced Yiasou '67 and '68. This was a variety show that showcased Greek music, dance, and culture to the Atlanta Community.



She was President of the Greek Ladies Philoptochos Society. This is a philanthropic organization that is part of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral. She was also a member of the Daughters of Penelope and was part of the committee that put on the 50th Anniversary Convention of the Order of AHEPA.



She is survived by her sons, Alec (Cindy), Steve, Pete (Emily), Andy (Brenda), and Paul. Also, by her grandchildren, Chuck (Cicy), Cathy (Mike), Andrea (Tripp), Autumn (Steve), Pete (Dani), Hannah, Constantine (Peyton), Charlie, Michael (Michelle), and Stephanie (Russ). She delighted in spending time with her many grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.



The visitation will be Wednesday, May 29, from 5 to 8 PM at A S Turner Funeral Home Decatur, GA, with a Trisagio (prayer service) at 6 PM.



The funeral will be on Thursday, May 30, 11:00 AM at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 2500 Clairmont Rd., Atlanta, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Greek Cathedral of Annunciation.





