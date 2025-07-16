Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Angel Reese misses Sky's final game before All-Star break with leg injury

Angel Reese didn’t play in the Chicago Sky’s final game before the All-Star break because of a leg injury
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese reacts after a foul call during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks, Sunday, June 29, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese reacts after a foul call during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks, Sunday, June 29, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)
38 minutes ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Angel Reese didn't play Wednesday in the Chicago Sky's final game before the All-Star break because of a leg injury.

The All-Star forward sat on the bench as the Sky hosted the Atlanta Dream. She is set to make her second All-Star Game appearance this weekend in Indianapolis.

Fellow second-year All-Star Caitlin Clark's availability for the game in her home arena could be in jeopardy as well after she sustained a groin injury Tuesday night in a victory over the Connecticut Sun in Boston.

Reese had 22 points and 10 rebounds Monday for her ninth straight double-double in Chicago's 91-78 loss to Minnesota. She leads the WNBA with 12.6 rebounds per game.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

More Stories

Keep Reading

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark (22) reacts with a possible injury beside Aliyah Boston (7) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun, Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: AP

Caitlin Clark could be sidelined again with another injury heading into All-Star weekend

49m ago

WNBA ready for the spotlight with All-Star Game in Indiana this weekend

Clark, Fever get best of Bueckers, Wings in first pro matchup of WNBA stars

The Latest

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, July 16, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed's Powell after floating that idea in private

3m ago

The Latest: Trump flip-flops over whether he’ll fire the Fed’s Powell

4m ago

Judge will consider releasing Kilmar Abrego Garcia from jail, possibly leading to his deportation

4m ago

Featured

Braves first baseman Matt Olson (left) is greeted by Ronald Acuña Jr. after batting during the MLB Home Run Derby as part of the All-Star Game festivities on Monday, July 14, 2025, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Bright lights, big stage: Atlanta readies for the All-Star Game spotlight

The Braves, Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta have been preparing for the MLB All-Star Game for years, and all will be the epicenter of the baseball world Tuesday night.

The CBS split from Atlanta News First could preview other big TV changes

TV station owners are having to adapt as viewing habits change and viewership declines.

Grayson High’s Tyler Atkinson, No. 1 prospect in Georgia, commits to Texas

Grayson High’s Tyler Atkinson, the top-ranked linebacker in the nation, has committed to Texas, turning down UGA’s long-standing pursuit.