Now hiring: This company’s looking to pay $500 to a pumpkin pie tester

Several companies are posting job openings for holiday movie watchers. Now, there’s a seasonal gig available just for eating pumpkin pie. Bonusfinder.com, an online betting site run by experts in the gambling industry, is accepting applications for pumpkin pie lovers, in honor of Thanksgiving Day, to test pumpkins from across the country. In the past, the company has paid folks to test other tasty treats like Halloween candy, ice cream and cheesebugers.

“This is not a drill – we will be paying out $500 for a pumpkin pie lover to scour the states in search of the very best one,” read a message on the site.