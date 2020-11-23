Now hiring: This company’s looking to pay $500 to a pumpkin pie tester

The holidays are a bit different this year, but some of the staples —like watching holiday movies and eating pumpkin pie — cannot be thwarted by a global pandemic. The even better news is you can get paid just for taking part in some of your favorite Thanksgiving traditions.
Several companies are posting job openings for holiday movie watchers. Now, there’s a seasonal gig available just for eating pumpkin pie. Bonusfinder.com, an online betting site run by experts in the gambling industry, is accepting applications for pumpkin pie lovers, in honor of Thanksgiving Day, to test pumpkins from across the country. In the past, the company has paid folks to test other tasty treats like Halloween candy, ice cream and cheesebugers.
“This is not a drill – we will be paying out $500 for a pumpkin pie lover to scour the states in search of the very best one,” read a message on the site.
Americans will eat close 50 million pumpkin pies on Thanksgiving, according to national statistics. The person selected for the job will have the chance to give input on which pumpkin pies deliver the most decadence.
Here’s what BonusFinder will want the professional pumpkin pie tester to test:
- Pie appearance and color
- “Pumpkin-ness” and filling flavor
- Pastry texture and firmness
- Filling smoothness and texture
- Combination of spices and complexity of flavors
- Value for money
To apply, pumpkin pie lovers must fill out the form on the BonusFinder website here. Entries will close by 9 p.m. PDT Saturday, Dec. 5. The winner of the pumpkin pie tester job will be contacted by Monday, Dec. 7.