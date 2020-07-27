North Georgia police chief, officer resign after being arrested by GBI

Due to the accusations, Fairmount city officials placed Walter and Lowe on administrative leave June 15, shortly after the GBI’s investigation began, Brannon’s release said. As of Monday afternoon, the city’s website had removed Walter’s name from its list of city officials.

According to POST records, Cagle started his law enforcement career with Marietta police in 2015. He briefly worked for Euharlee police in 2016 before joining Fairmount police. He was promoted to corporal in May 2019 and became police chief in January.

This is the photo on file of Chandler Cagle Walter within Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training records. There is no file photo for Olan Mark Lowe within POST.

Lowe’s lengthy career began in 1993 with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office. He’s also worked for Canton police, Jasper police, the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Department of Transportation’s Office of Investigations. He joined Fairmount as a part-time officer in 2018 before transitioning to full-time status in March 2019.

Neither officer has any disciplinary history on their file.

Both men were booked into the Gordon County jail. They were each granted a $2,500 bond, according to the Gordon County Sheriff's Office.

