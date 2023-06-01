X

North Georgia Methodists to meet, disaffiliation not on agenda... so far

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Special called conference on disaffiliation set for Nov. 18

More than 2,000 United Methodists will convene in Athens Thursday through Sunday for the 2023 North Georgia Conference’s annual meeting.

The gathering comes at a time when the denomination is going through a split that revolves around a long-simmering debate about same sex marriage, ordination of practicing gay clergy, differences in biblical interpretation and distrust of leadership, among other issues.

A Cobb Court Superior Court judge recently ruled in favor of 185 or so churches that want to leave the denomination. The churches sued the former and current bishops, trustees and others after the conference temporarily suspended the disaffiliation process.

The court said the conference could not prohibit its member churches from taking a vote on leaving the conference. A special called session will be held Nov. 18 to vote on disaffiliation.

ExploreBishop wants to be peacemaker for fractured UMC conference

Churches seeking to leave the denomination fear it will become too progressive, although at its 2019 General Session, delegates voted to continue to ban same sex marriages and ordination of non-celibate gay clergy.

The conference will include worship services, task force reports — including one on inclusion and advocacy — along with ordination of new clergy and the posthumous ordination of the Rev. Marita Harrell to full elder.

Harrell, 57, was a senior pastor at Connections at Metropolitan United Methodist Church and a DeKalb wife and mother of two when she was stabbed to death in 2022, allegedly by a man to whom she was ministering.

Attendees will also hear about the conference’s first online-only new church start.

ExploreMan charged in Atlanta pastor''s stabbing death

Delegates consists of clergy with an equal number of laity, representing every church in the conference.

Currently, the conference has 700 churches and about 320,000 lay members

This year will also be the first time Bishop Robin Dease, who was elected last year, presides over the meeting.

“As we gather in Athens, Georgia, it is my earnest prayer that God will visit God’s church pouring out the holy spirit so that we will be one in Christ Jesus and nothing will sway us from our true mission and vision,” Dease said in a message released last week

Speakers include the Rev. Dr. Terry Walton, who will preach the Service of Remembrance at 2 p.m. Thursday; Retired Bishop Alfred Norris will preach the service of ordination at 7:30 p.m. Friday; and Dease will deliver the sermon during the closing worship at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Return to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates and on site coverage.

About the Author

Follow Shelia Poole on twitter

Shelia has worked at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more than 30 years. Previously, she worked at The Lexington Herald-Leader and The Louisville Defender. Her beat is a bit of a mixed bag that includes religion and spirituality, culture and trends, race and aging. She earned degrees from Spelman College and Northwestern University.

