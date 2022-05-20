Man charged in Atlanta pastor’s stabbing death

DeKalb police took out warrants charging Griggs with murder and arson in the 57-year-old’s slaying. He was arrested Thursday and is being held without bond at the DeKalb jail, online records show.

Harrell, a Chicago native, moved to Atlanta more than 30 years ago, according to the biography on her church’s website. The wife and mother of two spent more than two decades at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, working in the newspaper’s advertising department and as a diversity training facilitator.

Harrell graduated from Emory University’s Candler School of Theology and earned her Master of Divinity Degree in May 2014. She received her preaching certification the following year and was commissioned as a Provisional Elder in the church in June 2019.

She served as the Pastor of Rivertown UMC from 2016 to 2018, and at The United Methodist Children’s Home from 2018 until she was appointed as the assistant pastor at Newnan Chapel UMC the following December.

Investigators have not said what she was doing at Griggs’ home when she was killed this week.

In a Facebook post to his congregation, Riverstone UMC’s senior pastor called the news of Harrell’s death heartbreaking.

“I know the love Rivertown has for her, and the love she has for Rivertown,” Rev. Fleming Thompson Jr. wrote. “We are asked to be in prayer especially for her husband and daughters. Please keep the entire family in your prayers. May God’s comforting arms envelop her family, friends and loved ones.”

