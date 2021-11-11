ajc logo
North Georgia man gets 12-year prison sentence for violent robbery spree

Originally linked to more than 20 armed robberies across North Georgia, 28-year-old Anthony Williams pleaded guilty to charges in five robberies and was sentenced to more than 12 years in jail.
Originally linked to more than 20 armed robberies across North Georgia, 28-year-old Anthony Williams pleaded guilty to charges in five robberies and was sentenced to more than 12 years in jail.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

A North Georgia man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison after he was convicted on charges related to a “carefully planned and increasingly violent” series of armed robberies, officials said.

Anthony Lavell Williams Jr., 28, of Rome, pleaded guilty to five counts of interference with commerce by robbery and armed robbery involving controlled substances, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Kurt R. Erskine said in a news release. After pleading guilty in August, the details of Williams’ sentence were announced Wednesday.

ExplorePolice use new technology to arrest Georgia man suspected of 20-plus armed robberies

Williams’ charges stemmed from five armed robberies of pharmacies between May and July 2020, Erskine said. In total, he stole nearly $10,000 in cash and more than $180,000 of controlled substances, though the street value of the pills was much higher, Erskine said. Through those five robberies, Williams was able to steal nearly 44,000 doses of opioid medication and more than 5,700 tablets containing amphetamine, which is often used as ADHD medication.

The string of robberies included pharmacies in Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cobb, and Hall counties, Erskine said. Williams would often assault employees and customers unlucky enough to be inside the stores he chose to rob, according to the release.

In most cases, Williams would pull a gun in the store and force the other occupants of the pharmacy to surrender their cell phones and lie on the floor or go into another room, Erskine said. Then he would get a manager or other employee to open the cash register and, in some cases, the safe where dangerous prescription drugs were kept.

During the final robbery prosecuted in Williams’ case, he assaulted a customer at a Gainesville pharmacy in July 2020. Williams grabbed a woman who was at the front register by the hair and forced her and a cashier to go to the back of the store. Once there, he demanded they fill a backpack with cash and painkillers before escaping.

Williams was ultimately tracked down when Carrollton police used license-plate-reading cameras to link his car to the armed robbery of a Walgreens there, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Though he pleaded guilty to five armed robberies, police originally linked him to more than 20 across North Georgia.

“Driven by greed, Anthony Williams terrorized our community and sought to profit off of the opioid epidemic,” Erskine said.

According to the Acting U.S. Attorney’s office, Williams’ full sentence includes 12 years and seven months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Williams was also ordered by the court to pay restitution of more than $192,000.

Henri Hollis
Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

