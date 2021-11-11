North Georgia man gets 12-year prison sentence for violent robbery spree

During the final robbery prosecuted in Williams’ case, he assaulted a customer at a Gainesville pharmacy in July 2020. Williams grabbed a woman who was at the front register by the hair and forced her and a cashier to go to the back of the store. Once there, he demanded they fill a backpack with cash and painkillers before escaping.

Williams was ultimately tracked down when Carrollton police used license-plate-reading cameras to link his car to the armed robbery of a Walgreens there, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Though he pleaded guilty to five armed robberies, police originally linked him to more than 20 across North Georgia.

“Driven by greed, Anthony Williams terrorized our community and sought to profit off of the opioid epidemic,” Erskine said.

According to the Acting U.S. Attorney’s office, Williams’ full sentence includes 12 years and seven months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Williams was also ordered by the court to pay restitution of more than $192,000.