North Georgia man arrested on child pornography charges

A White County man was arrested Tuesday on multiple child sexual exploitation charges.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit has charged Billy Rider, 44, with six counts of sexual exploitation of children, possession of child pornography. The GBI began investigating Rider’s internet activity after receiving a report from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. The center received a report Rider was sharing child pornography online.
Their investigation led to a search warrant of Rider’s residence in White County, which subsequently led to Rider’s arrest. The GBI’s Cleveland Field Office, the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office and the Cleveland Police Department assisted in executing the search warrant and investigation.
Rider is booked at the White County Jail.
The investigation was made possible through the efforts of Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, a team focused on addressing the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet and the proliferation of child pornography.
Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870.