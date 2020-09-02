North Georgia man arrested on child pornography charges

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit has charged Billy Rider, 44, with six counts of sexual exploitation of children, possession of child pornography. The GBI began investigating Rider’s internet activity after receiving a report from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. The center received a report Rider was sharing child pornography online.

Explore Former Georgia youth pastor charged with child exploitation

Their investigation led to a search warrant of Rider’s residence in White County, which subsequently led to Rider’s arrest. The GBI’s Cleveland Field Office, the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office and the Cleveland Police Department assisted in executing the search warrant and investigation.