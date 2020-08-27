Former Georgia youth pastor charged with child exploitation

Shawn Waddell, 29, was arrested earlier in August and charged with several counts of sexual exploitation of children, eavesdropping and surveillance of communication, according to news station WMAZ. Houston County Sheriff’s Lt. Darin Meadows told the news station the alleged incidents happened over a year, from 2019 to 2020. The incidents reportedly involve three victims: two girls and one woman.

Waddell was working full time in construction and part time as a youth pastor when the incidents allegedly occurred. Jail records show Waddell has been bonded out of jail.