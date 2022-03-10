Nobel Prizes Awarded in Physics and Chemistry , for Work on Black Holes and Gene Editing.Three astrophysicists were awarded the Nobel for Physics: Reinhard Genzel, Andrea Ghez and Roger Penrose.Dr. Penrose received the prize for essentially proving that black holes exist using Einstein's theory of general relativity.Dr. Genzel and Dr. Ghez were awarded the prize for their work in classifying the black hole at the center of the Milky Way Galaxy as a supermassive black hole.Dr. Ghez is one of four women who have been awarded the prize in physics.Two scientists were awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry: Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna.This year’s prize is about rewriting the code of life, Goran K. Hansson, Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, via 'The New York Times'.Dr. Charpentier and Dr. Doudna are the sixth and seventh women to have been awarded the prize in chemistry.Their creation of a method in which to edit DNA "has utterly transformed the way we do research in basic science."