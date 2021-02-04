Nick Cannon has tested positive for COVID-19

The 40-year-old television personality has to take a hiatus from his hosting gig on the Fox reality competition while he quarantines and recovers from the virus. Cannon’s rep Stephen Elmore confirmed the report to USA TODAY.

Cannon is expected to return to his hosting duties later in the season. Until then, Niecy Nash will fill in as host for Cannon during the fifth season of “The Masked Singer,” which is scheduled to premiere in March. Production on the show, which is set to feature “more legends, bigger spectacle, crazier surprises,” will begin Thursday.