NFL’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ goes exclusive to Amazon Prime next year

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has called the deal a historic moment for both the league and the tech giant, with a price tag to prove it.

Amazon will reportedly be paying $1 billion per season, a lot more than the average of $660 million a year that Fox had been paying for the broadcast, the Wall Street Journal reports.

According to CNBC, Amazon is counting on the broadcast as a way to keep its customers hooked into Prime, the company’s subscription service that includes free shipping on many Amazon products.

A Prime Video membership costs $8.99 per month, but it’s also included with Amazon Prime which costs $12.99 per month or $119 a year, CNBC reports.

As of April, Amazon had more than 200 million global Prime subscribers.

Last month, Amazon became the first all-streaming provider to commit to carrying the weekly primetime broadcast, which debuted in 2006 and features the first game of every new week throughout the NFL regular season.

Prime Video’s upcoming package will feature 15 Thursday night games and one pre-season game each season.

Initially, the tech giant didn’t expect to begin streaming games until the 2023-24 season, but Fox — the current rights holder — agreed to vacate its existing deal a season early, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“We look forward to bringing Thursday Night Football exclusively to Prime members in 2022, a year earlier than previously announced,” said Marie Donoghue, vice president of global sports video at Amazon, in a statement. “This expedited deal is an immediate differentiator for us as a service, as it gives Prime members exclusive access to the most popular sport in the United States.”