NFL coaching legend Marty Schottenheimer dead at 77

Schottenheimer’s brand of smash-mouth football became known as “Martyball.” Through the years he had some good teams, winning 200 regular-season games but regularly falling short in the playoffs.

His teams did advance to the postseason 13 times, and Schottenheimer retired in 2006 with a career record of 205-139-1. In his final season he led the Chargers to a 14-2 season but lost in the divisional-round of the playoffs.

Before becoming a coach he was a played six seasons as a linebacker with the Buffalo Bills from 1965 to 1968, and the Patriots from 1969 to 1970, according to ESPN.

Hall of Fame Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson, who played five seasons under Schottenheimer, called him “the best coach I ever had.”

“I never went into a game with Marty as coach feeling like I wasn’t fully prepared to win,” Tomlinson said, according to ESPN. “He really wanted you to understand every detail of the game plan. I considered him a true All-American man. He was a great father figure, and I was fortunate that my wife and I got to know he and [his wife] Pat beyond the typical player and coach relationship. He was a well-rounded human being. He cared more about the man than the athlete. I will remember him more for the life lessons that he taught me.”

Schottenheimer is survived by his wife, Pat, two children, Kristin and Brian, and four grandchildren.

Schottenheimer’s son Brian was recently hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he’ll serve as passing game coordinator in the upcoming season under head coach Urban Meyer.

