New mural unveiled at Dunwoody MARTA station

The mural and shuttle improvements were funded by the Perimeter Community Improvement Districts, which is an organization of commercial property owners who pay additional property taxes to enhance transportation infrastructure around the Perimeter area. The artist portion of the project is part of MARTA’s Artbound initiative, which aims to incorporate visual art, dance, theater and live music into public transportation.

Ann Hanlon, executive director of the improvement districts, added that the shuttle improvements coincide with metro Atlanta cities beginning to reopen. Dunwoody was the first DeKalb County city to lift its mask mandate and loosen its COVID-19 protocols amid a decline in cases across the state.

“As offices reopen and people return to their commute, we had the opportunity to give them a better experience and to do so quickly,” Hanlon said in the release.

Explore DeKalb cities grapple with mask mandates after new CDC guidelines

Follow DeKalb County News on Facebook and Twitter