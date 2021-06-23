ajc logo
New mural unveiled at Dunwoody MARTA station

A mural at the Dunwoody MARTA station was unveiled Tuesday morning.
A mural at the Dunwoody MARTA station was unveiled Tuesday morning.

Credit: Acres Studios

DeKalb County
By Zachary Hansen, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

MARTA commuters and passerbys will spot a new large piece of artwork in Dunwoody.

As part of a public art program, a 70-foot-long mural was unveiled Tuesday at the Dunwoody station’s shuttle loop. The colorful mural is accompanied by new signage and additional lighting will be added later in June to improve safety for travelers, according to a news release.

The mural is a collaboration between MARTA, the city and the Perimeter Community Improvement Districts (PCIDs). It was created by Atlanta-based artist Neka King, whose design concept was chosen for its “vibrancy, unique perspective and connection to the space around it,” the release said.

“Neka King’s artwork transforms bare walls into an inviting space that is colorful and creative,” Mayor Lynn Deutsch said in the release. “Improving the commuters’ experience is key to increasing ridership both on MARTA and the shuttle services.”

From left to right: MARTA CEO Jeff Parker, PCIDs Executive Director Ann Hanlon, Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch, Artist Neka King
The mural and shuttle improvements were funded by the Perimeter Community Improvement Districts, which is an organization of commercial property owners who pay additional property taxes to enhance transportation infrastructure around the Perimeter area. The artist portion of the project is part of MARTA’s Artbound initiative, which aims to incorporate visual art, dance, theater and live music into public transportation.

Ann Hanlon, executive director of the improvement districts, added that the shuttle improvements coincide with metro Atlanta cities beginning to reopen. Dunwoody was the first DeKalb County city to lift its mask mandate and loosen its COVID-19 protocols amid a decline in cases across the state.

“As offices reopen and people return to their commute, we had the opportunity to give them a better experience and to do so quickly,” Hanlon said in the release.

