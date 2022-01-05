New Eye Drops , May Help People , With Age-Related Vision Problems.'The New York Times' reports that a new prescription eye-drop that improves close-range vision could help many people with age-related vision problems. .Allergen's Vuity treats age-related vision loss, a condition called presbyopia. .According to 'The New York Times,' about 90% of adults over 45 in the U.S. suffer from presbyopia. .Dr. George O. Waring IV, the medical director of the Waring Vision Institute,led Allergan's clinical trials for Vuity.The results of the drug's Phase 3 clinical trials have not been published in a peer-reviewed journal. .In October, the drug was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.Dr. Waring said that mosthealth and vision insurance won't cover Vuity. .A 30-day supply costs about $80. .Dr. Scott M. MacRae, an ophthalmologist at the University of Rochester’s Center for Visual Science, said that Vuity will work best for people with mild to moderate presbyopia. .'The New York Times' notes that Vuity does not work for nearsightedness, farsightedness or astigmatism. .Pilocarpine, the active ingredient of Vuity, has reportedly been used to treat glaucoma for decades