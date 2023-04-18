New details about Gathering at South Forsyth and possible NHL arena

The development team said the project will be developed in stages, with the arena being the top priority. The arena would take roughly three years to build. The entire Gathering at South Forsyth project is expected to be complete in 2033, according to the DRI.

The 84-acre site is located along Ronald Reagan Boulevard, McGinnis Ferry Road and Union Hill Road. The development team plans to extend Ronal Reagan Boulevard, widen McGinnis Ferry Road and add a new Ga. 400 interchange.

On April 25, the development team has said it will file a request with the county for an overlay district. The zoning request will first be discussed at the county commission’s 2 p.m. work session that day. Public engagement listening sessions will begin in May.