Power play? A proposed arena in Atlanta’s exurbs draws questions

Contacted by the AJC on Monday, the county’s five commissioners didn’t immediately say whether they’d support using public dollars to help build or support what developers promise will be a “world-class entertainment hub.”

But in statements, Forsyth lawmakers indicate they’ve bought into the developer’s vision. Commissioner Chair Alfred John said that the campus will be an “economic driver like no other” and generate “thousands of jobs” for the region.

While the public cost is uncertain, developers say an extensive overhaul of nearby roads and infrastructure would be needed, including a new interchange along Ga. 400. Officials suggest that the project will advance even if an NHL team doesn’t uproot for Georgia’s sunnier climes.

One executive told the Forsyth County News the proposed $1 billion arena could draw concerts, graduations and other events — and compete with nearby Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Fulton County and Gas South Arena in Gwinnett County.

Other details were scant, but residents were buzzing about the developer, Vernon Krause, an auto dealer whose last big real estate pitch was a 60-acre tennis facility in Roswell that unraveled after a community uproar.

In hindsight, Krause told 11 Alive a few years ago, he should have “held public hearings, gotten everybody’s input” before trying to press ahead with that doomed tennis complex.

An April 25 commission meeting is scheduled to unveil more details about Krause’s latest proposal. Residents will soon see if he’ll put that lesson into action.