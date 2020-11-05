New Cobb DA will pursue Ahmaud Arbery murder case

He added he will oversee the case but hopes to keep Jesse Evans from the Cobb district attorney’s office as the lead prosecutor for it. That would ensure continuity, said J. Tom Morgan, a former DeKalb County district attorney who teaches criminal law at Western Carolina University.

“When this case finally goes to trial… Evans will be prepared,” Morgan said. “Evans is a career prosecutor. And I think Broady and Holmes are smart enough to follow the career prosecutor’s lead on this case.”

Morgan warned the case will be taxing for Broady’s office.

“It easily could be multiple trials. There are three co-defendants,” he said. “It is a lot for a new district attorney to take on.”

The attorneys representing Arbery’s parents did not respond to requests for comment.

Holmes released a statement saying her office "worked diligently and intentionally to serve Cobb County in a way that has made clear that we would be true partners in building full-circle community solutions for public safety.

“The campaign focused on leading that mission without apology and with the character and integrity from which the team and I have served,” said Holmes, a former Cobb chief magistrate judge.

Glynn County District Attorney Jackie Johnson, the first prosecutor to recuse herself from the Arbery case, lost her reelection bid to challenger Keith Higgins, a former assistant district attorney from Brunswick.

“The people down there have decided her delay in even trying to pursue the case hurt,” Broady said of Johnson. “People realized, ‘Hey, we have got to be better than this.’”