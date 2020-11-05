Democrats take Cobb District Attorney’s Office

Democrat Flynn Broady has defeated incumbent Cobb District Attorney Joyette Holmes, a Republican, as local prosecutors come under increasing scrutiny amid a nationwide push for reform in law enforcement.
Broady said the community was fed up with decades of Republican prosecutors, especially in light of deaths at the county jail and complaints about conditions there he says went unaddressed for too long.
“People were just ready for a change,” Broady said. “They want some accountability. They want us to take ownership for what’s going on in our community.”
In September, Holmes called for a federal investigation of the jail shortly after Broady accused her during a candidate forum of failing to hold Sheriff Neil Warren, a fellow Republican, accountable.
Warren lost his bid to reelection this week to Democrat Craig Owens.
Broady said as DA he would prioritize transparency and restorative, rather than punitive, justice.
“Many of the people that come before the criminal justice system, we can return them back to the community as productive citizens, and that’s going to be our biggest focus,” he said. “We’re going to try to make sure that we take a hold of the economic and equity injustice in the criminal justice system and try and make sure it’s fair and equal for everybody in the community.”
In a statement, Holmes said she was proud of the work she has accomplished as DA since she was appointed to the position 16 months ago.
“The continued journey will always be about the mission and not the position,” she said.