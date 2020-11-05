Democrats take Cobb District Attorney’s Office

Broady said as DA he would prioritize transparency and restorative, rather than punitive, justice.

“Many of the people that come before the criminal justice system, we can return them back to the community as productive citizens, and that’s going to be our biggest focus,” he said. “We’re going to try to make sure that we take a hold of the economic and equity injustice in the criminal justice system and try and make sure it’s fair and equal for everybody in the community.”

In a statement, Holmes said she was proud of the work she has accomplished as DA since she was appointed to the position 16 months ago.

“The continued journey will always be about the mission and not the position,” she said.