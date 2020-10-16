New Brookhaven law further punishes drivers who hit pedestrians, cyclists

The Brookhaven City Council passed a “vulnerable road user" ordinance Tuesday, which aims to protect pedestrians, cyclists, skateboarders, scooter riders and others on the road who are not operating a motor vehicle. The new law creates a separate offense for driving a motor vehicle in a way that causes injury to someone using those modes of transportation.

The ordinance, which will go into effect in 2021, will require drivers to maintain a distance of at least three feet from vulnerable road users to avoid a collision. In addition, drivers must yield the right of way to those groups when making a turn at an intersection and should use caution when passing a vulnerable road user on the road.