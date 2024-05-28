New Birth’s Jamal Bryant announces engagement during Sunday service

The Rev. Jamal Bryant on Sunday announced his engagement to Pastor Karri Turner during services at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church.
“Sometimes your blessing will be in right in front of your eyes and you don’t even know,” Bryant said in a video of the announcement shared on New Birth’s Facebook page. “You don’t even know what God’s got for you.”
The news brought the congregation to its feet and filled the sanctuary with , cheers, clapping and shouts of congratulations and “we love you.”
Bryant and Turner held hands as she wiped away tears in the video
Bryant is senior pastor of the Stonecrest megachurch and Turner serves on the church’s executive leadership team, according to the church’s website. No public date has been set for a wedding ceremony.
Turner, a native of Las Vegas, Nev. is former chairwoman of the Douglas County Democratic Party. She is also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, according to her bio. She is also an author and has worked in a variety of government and nonprofit roles
She’s earned degrees from Morris Brown College, Emory University’s Candler School of Theology and Regent University School of Divinity.
Bryant was formerly married to Gizelle Bryant , one of the stars of the “Real Housewives of Potomac.”
Credit: Jason Getz/AJC