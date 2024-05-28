New Birth’s Jamal Bryant announces engagement during Sunday service

The Rev. Jamal Bryant on Sunday announced his engagement to Pastor Karri Turner during services at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church.

“Sometimes your blessing will be in right in front of your eyes and you don’t even know,” Bryant said in a video of the announcement shared on New Birth’s Facebook page. “You don’t even know what God’s got for you.”

The news brought the congregation to its feet and filled the sanctuary with , cheers, clapping and shouts of congratulations and “we love you.”