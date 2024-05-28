BreakingNews
New Birth’s Jamal Bryant announces engagement during Sunday service

Engagement to fellow pastor Kerri Turner met with cheers from the Atlanta megachurch’s congregants in attendance
Pastor Jamal Bryant announced his engagement to Pastor Karri Turner during Sunday service at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest. The news was met with cheers, applause and congratulations from the congregation.

Credit: New Birth Missionary Baptist Church

By
The Rev. Jamal Bryant on Sunday announced his engagement to Pastor Karri Turner during services at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church.

“Sometimes your blessing will be in right in front of your eyes and you don’t even know,” Bryant said in a video of the announcement shared on New Birth’s Facebook page. “You don’t even know what God’s got for you.”

The news brought the congregation to its feet and filled the sanctuary with , cheers, clapping and shouts of congratulations and “we love you.”

Bryant and Turner held hands as she wiped away tears in the video

Bryant is senior pastor of the Stonecrest megachurch and Turner serves on the church’s executive leadership team, according to the church’s website. No public date has been set for a wedding ceremony.

Turner, a native of Las Vegas, Nev. is former chairwoman of the Douglas County Democratic Party. She is also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, according to her bio. She is also an author and has worked in a variety of government and nonprofit roles

She’s earned degrees from Morris Brown College, Emory University’s Candler School of Theology and Regent University School of Divinity.

Bryant was formerly married to Gizelle Bryant , one of the stars of the “Real Housewives of Potomac.”

About the Author

Follow Shelia Poole on twitter

Shelia has worked at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more than 30 years. Previously, she worked at The Lexington Herald-Leader and The Louisville Defender. Her beat is a bit of a mixed bag that includes religion and spirituality, culture and trends, race and aging. She earned degrees from Spelman College and Northwestern University.

