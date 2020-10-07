New Atlanta archbishop receives vestment blessed by pope at special Mass

“This is what the church is all about, especially in a society which is divided,” said Pierre, who was speaking during a special Mass at St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church in Roswell. “The church should be the sign of unity, but the unity which comes not just as the fruit of this earth, of our own efforts, but because we believe in God. Because we try to be in our lives, in our society, in our families and even in the political world, signs of unity."

Pierre, the apostolic nuncio to the United States, was in Atlanta to bestow the sacred pallium, a vestment blessed by the pope and made of lamb’s wool, upon the shoulders of Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, formerly the bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Savannah.