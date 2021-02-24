Nearly 17,000 chickens killed in Forsyth County farm fire

“Some escaped, but as a general rule, chickens don’t leave buildings when they’re on fire,” Shivers said Wednesday afternoon.

No foul play is suspected, though the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“There’s nothing suspicious about it at all,” Shivers said. “All indications are that it was an accidental fire caused by a mechanical failure with some of the equipment in the building.”

Monday was windy, but firefighters managed to keep the blaze from spreading to the surrounding chicken houses, which were also full of birds. Both the farm and the livestock were insured, so the property owner should be compensated for his losses.

