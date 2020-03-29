If you owe child support, you may not qualify for government stimulus check

Even those who owe back taxes or have past due debt to a federal agency will receive the rebate. This includes student loan payments.

“The bill turns off nearly all administrative offsets that ordinarily may reduce tax refunds for individuals who have past tax debts, or who are behind on other payments to federal or state governments, including student loan payments.

“The only administrative offset that will be enforced applies to those who have past due child support payments that the states have reported to the Treasury Department.”

The Debt Collection Improvement Act of 1996 gives the Secretary of the Treasury authority to collect past-due child support.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said the checks and direct deposits should start going out within three weeks.