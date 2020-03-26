Wall Street stock broker tests positive for coronavirus

The man known as the most-photographed stock trader on Wall Street said Thursday he has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Peter Tuchman shared an Instagram post that included a photo of Corona beer and a praying hands emoji.
“Hi guys I just thought I’d let you know that I did test positive for corona,” “I am battling it pretty hard never felt so sick in my life...Great team of doctors no breathing problems that’s a good thing all the other problems that’s a bad thing will get to the other side of this I’ll be in touch... soon ... send prayers.”
The same message was shared on Tuchman's Twitter page.
Reuters reported Tuesday that at least two more New York Stock Exchange floor traders tested positive for the coronavirus despite efforts to limit those infected coming into the exchange when it was physically open last week.
“Given the possibility of exposure, and consistent with local, state, and federal government guidance, we recommend that all those who worked on the NYSE Trading Floor over the last 14 days should self-quarantine until a two week symptom-free period has elapsed,” Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE.N)-owned NYSE said in a memo to traders, according to the report.