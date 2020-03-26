Wall Street stock broker tests positive for coronavirus

The same message was shared on Tuchman's Twitter page.

Reuters reported Tuesday that at least two more New York Stock Exchange floor traders tested positive for the coronavirus despite efforts to limit those infected coming into the exchange when it was physically open last week.

“Given the possibility of exposure, and consistent with local, state, and federal government guidance, we recommend that all those who worked on the NYSE Trading Floor over the last 14 days should self-quarantine until a two week symptom-free period has elapsed,” Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE.N)-owned NYSE said in a memo to traders, according to the report.