Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Leader of Tibetan Buddhism says he won't be the last Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Wednesday said the centuries-old Tibetan Buddhist institution will continue after his death, ending years speculation that started when he indicated that he might be the last person to hold the role
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama presides over an event celebrating his 90th birthday according to a Tibetan calendar at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Monday, June 30, 2025, ahead of his birthday according to the Gregorian calendar on July 6. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama presides over an event celebrating his 90th birthday according to a Tibetan calendar at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Monday, June 30, 2025, ahead of his birthday according to the Gregorian calendar on July 6. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
Updated 5 minutes ago

DHARAMSHALA, India (AP) — Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Wednesday said the centuries-old Tibetan Buddhist institution will continue after his death, ending years speculation that started when he indicated that he might be the last person to hold the role.

Speaking at prayer celebrations ahead of his 90th birthday on Sunday, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning spiritual head of Tibetan Buddhism said in a recorded statement that the next Dalai Lama should be found and recognized as per past Buddhist traditions.

Tibetan Buddhists believe that the Dalai Lama can choose the body into which he is reincarnated, as has happened on 14 occasions since the creation of the institution in 1587.

Tenzin Gyatso became the 14th reincarnation of the Dalai Lama in 1940. He fled Tibet when Chinese troops crushed an uprising in the Tibetan capital Lhasa in 1959 and has been living in exile in the town of Dharamshala in India since then.

The Dalai Lama has insisted that his successor would be born outside China. Beijing, which regards him as a separatist, has said it alone has the authority to find the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama.

He said “the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue” and the search for a future Dalai Lama should be carried out in “accordance with past tradition.”

Most Tibetan Buddhists, inside Tibet and in exile, oppose China’s tight control of Tibet.

Attendant monks help Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama to leave after presiding over an event celebrating his 90th birthday according to a Tibetan calendar at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Monday, June 30, 2025, ahead of his birthday according to the Gregorian calendar on July 6. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama attends an event celebrating his 90th birthday according to a Tibetan calendar at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Monday, June 30, 2025, ahead of his birthday according to the Gregorian calendar on July 6. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Thailand's new Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra talks to media members after receiving a royal letter of endorsement for the post at the Pheu Thai party headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, on Aug. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File)

Credit: AP

The suspension of Thailand's prime minister over a leaked phone call stirs familiar turmoil

Ancient Himalayan village relocates as climate shifts reshape daily life

Court suspends Thailand's prime minister to investigate a leaked phone call

The Latest

FILE - Jaelene, 9, works on a computer during a third grade English language arts class at Mount Vernon Community School, in Alexandria, Va., May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Credit: AP

Trump administration withholds over $6 billion for after-school, summer programs and more

17m ago

Asian shares are mixed, tracking Wall Street split as momentum slows and Tesla drops

18m ago

UPenn updates swimming records set by Lia Thomas, settling with feds on transgender athletes case

28m ago

Featured

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D. (center) is flanked by GOP whip Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo. (left) and Finance Committee Chairman Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, as Thune speak to reporters at the Capitol in Washington on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Earlier Tuesday, the Senate passed the budget reconciliation package of President Donald Trump's signature bill of big tax breaks and spending cuts. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Credit: AP

Senate GOP passes budget bill Democrats describe as ‘a catastrophe’

Republicans in the U.S. Senate have passed the “big, beautiful bill” championed by President Donald Trump, with Vice President JD Vance casting the tiebreaking vote.

State Farm Arena top 5 globally in box office — behind only Sphere, MSG in U.S.

State Farm Arena brought in about $76.2 million across 60 events.

At a store that never closes, an armed comedian keeps the midnight watch

At JJ Food Mart on the west side of Atlanta, an armed comedian keeps the midnight watch. If you misbehave, Connell Daniels Jr. might put you on Instagram.