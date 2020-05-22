Universal Orlando theme park to reopen in Florida in June

On Thursday, the Orange County Reopening Task Force in Florida approved the proposed phased reopening plan submitted by Universal Orlando theme park, meaning it will reopen next month.
Fox 35 Orlando reported that Universal Orlando Resort officials said that they would like to start the reopening phases starting June 1.
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings will need to approve the proposal next before it goes to Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulations, Click Orlando reported.
“Our plans have been weeks in the making and build upon our recent experience reopening portions of Universal Orlando City Walk,” John R. Sprouls, Universal Orlando CEO, said in a letter to Demings. “You’ll see we have created a new level of best-practice for our already aggressive health, safety and hygiene procedures.”
CityWalk reopened May 14. The schedule for the reopening of Universal Orlando is as follows: from June 1-2, the park would reopen for employees for testing. From June 3-4, the park will be open to invited guests and some pass holders. From June 5 on, the park will be open to the public.
Some new practices include temperature checks for guests at all entrances of the park, and guest and employees will be required to wear masks at all times, My News 13 reported. Masks will be provided for guests who don’t bring one. Valet services would not be offered and single rider lines will be eliminated.