Universal Orlando theme park to reopen in Florida in June

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings will need to approve the proposal next before it goes to Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulations, Click Orlando reported.

“Our plans have been weeks in the making and build upon our recent experience reopening portions of Universal Orlando City Walk,” John R. Sprouls, Universal Orlando CEO, said in a letter to Demings. “You’ll see we have created a new level of best-practice for our already aggressive health, safety and hygiene procedures.”