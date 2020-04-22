Therapy Rottweiler helps send care packages to workers on coronavirus front lines

Before the pandemic, Benzel and Loki visited the hospital three times a week. She’s been training Loki since she was 18 weeks old.

"I've never met a dog that's so empathetic," she told ABC News. "It's kind of strange. There have been many circumstances at the hospital where she can just read a situation where a patient is in a very bad way or a family member is going through a loss."

In wake of the pandemic, Benzel has done digital patient visits with Loki through video calls instead of taking her to the hospital.

While doing the video visits, Benzel noticed a need among staff.

"I was seeing the masks doing the damage to the nursing staff, the doctors, the social workers, because everyone, custodians to doctors are all required to wear it," Benzel told ABC News.

So Benzel pulled together easily to attainable items, like lotion, chewing gum, lip balm, and tea for care packages she calls “hero healing kits."

Because of customer limits on certain items, Benzel started asking for donations to supply the kits via an Amazon Wishlist, and donations poured in.

"So far we have raised over 1,400 total kits, but are closer to +1,600 incomplete kits," Benzel said in an April 11 post on Loki's Facebook page. "The donations keep coming in!! Needless to say, we are blown away by the kindness and generosity of people."

The first batch of kits went out April 14. Since then, more than 4,500 kits have been donated. Benzel, with the help of her neighbor, has since expanded the kits to go to neighboring hospitals.

"People in over 8 states are trying to get Hero Healing Kits up and running," Benzel said on Instagram Tuesday. "It's official: this is a NATIONAL MOVEMENT."

Those who want to contribute can do so at Benzel’s Amazon Wishlist, and fans can keep up with Benzel and Loki on Instagram and Facebook.