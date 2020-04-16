Tennessee boy dies of injuries after Easter weekend tornado

A 4-year-old boy has died of his injuries sustained after an Easter weekend tornado.
News Channel 9 reported the Chattanooga Fire Department has confirmed the news Wednesday. The child, Grayson Meadows, had been hospitalized with his father, Mikey Meadows, at Erlanger Health System, according to WRCB TV.
Chattanooga Fire Department it’s sad to report that the four-year-old victim of Sunday’s tornado has passed away— Chattanooga FireDept (@ChattFireDept) April 15, 2020
"The Chattanooga Fire Department grieves with the family and friends of the victim," CFD Captain Chuck Hartung in a statement, according to News Channel 9.
According to a GoFundMe page set up by Cara Stanco, a family friend, the father and son were both directly hit by the tornado and their home was badly damaged.
Mikey Meadows remains hospitalized.
Grayson's mother, Danyelle Singleton, told WRCB TV her son will be an organ donor. She said she hopes others become organ donors too.
The Chattanoogan reported Grayson was the Hamilton County victim to die from the tornado. Rafael Jenkins, 29, and Jose Arzate, 46, both died when trees crashed into their homes.