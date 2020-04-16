Tennessee boy dies of injuries after Easter weekend tornado

According to a GoFundMe page set up by Cara Stanco, a family friend, the father and son were both directly hit by the tornado and their home was badly damaged.

Mikey Meadows remains hospitalized.

Grayson's mother, Danyelle Singleton, told WRCB TV her son will be an organ donor. She said she hopes others become organ donors too.

The Chattanoogan reported Grayson was the Hamilton County victim to die from the tornado. Rafael Jenkins, 29, and Jose Arzate, 46, both died when trees crashed into their homes.