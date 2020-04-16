X

Tennessee boy dies of injuries after Easter weekend tornado

Easter weekend tornado rips through Tennessee Images after a tornado tore through Chattanooga over Easter weekend.

National & World News | April 16, 2020
By Kelcie Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The 4-year-old boy sustained head injuries and was hospitalized with his father

A 4-year-old boy has died of his injuries sustained after an Easter weekend tornado.

» Click here to get the new AJC Mobile App

News Channel 9 reported the Chattanooga Fire Department has confirmed the news Wednesday. The child, Grayson Meadows, had been hospitalized with his father, Mikey Meadows, at Erlanger Health System, according to WRCB TV.

"The Chattanooga Fire Department grieves with the family and friends of the victim," CFD Captain Chuck Hartung in a statement, according to News Channel 9.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by Cara Stanco, a family friend, the father and son were both directly hit by the tornado and their home was badly damaged.

Mikey Meadows remains hospitalized.

Grayson's mother, Danyelle Singleton, told WRCB TV her son will be an organ donor. She said she hopes others become organ donors too.

The Chattanoogan reported Grayson was the Hamilton County victim to die from the tornado. Rafael Jenkins, 29, and Jose Arzate, 46, both died when trees crashed into their homes.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.