Officials: First coronavirus case reported at Robins Air Force Base

The first case of COVID-19 has been reported at Robins Air Force Base in Houston County.
"This is our first confirmed case of a base affiliated member," Col. Brian Moore, Robins Installation Commander, said Saturday. "The continued safety and well-being of Team Robins is my top priority. We are working with our base medical staff and off-base health care agencies to ensure we mitigate the effects of COVID-19 using established Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Defense Department guidelines."
“Public Health teams are working together to trace previous contact/exposure and quarantine as applicable,” Moore said. “Although the member hasn’t been at work for a week for personal reasons, the unit will notify those potentially affected and follow all procedures.”
In a statement, officials said they are "working closely with the Georgia Department of Health to coordinate prevention and response efforts in the local area," and "regularly providing installation personnel and their families with up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent potential spread of the virus, as well as any impact to local activities."
Officials said they will continue to monitor and provide updates as they become available.
Surgeon General of the Air Force Lt. Gen. Dorothy Hogg wrote in the Air Force Times Friday that the Air Force has been enforcing guidelines issued by the Department of Defense and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“Our medics are executing all available measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in accordance with CDC and force health protection guidelines, and remain aligned with state and local public health organizations,” she wrote.