Officials: First coronavirus case reported at Robins Air Force Base

“Public Health teams are working together to trace previous contact/exposure and quarantine as applicable,” Moore said. “Although the member hasn’t been at work for a week for personal reasons, the unit will notify those potentially affected and follow all procedures.”

In a statement, officials said they are "working closely with the Georgia Department of Health to coordinate prevention and response efforts in the local area," and "regularly providing installation personnel and their families with up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent potential spread of the virus, as well as any impact to local activities."