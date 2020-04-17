Michael Che covers month’s rent for tenants of late grandmother’s apartment building

Che also called on New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and mogul Diddy to help.

CNN reported that Che said in a since-deleted Instagram post that he lost his grandmother due to the coronavirus.

"I'm doing OK, considering. I'm obviously very hurt and angry that she had to go through all that pain alone," he said, according to Deadline. "But I'm also happy that she's not in pain anymore. And I also feel guilty for feeling happy. Basically the whole gamut of complex feelings everybody else has losing someone very close and special. I'm not unique. But it's still scary. I don't know if I'll lose someone else to this virus. I don't know if I'll be lost to this virus."

“I’m just frustrated because there’s so much we still don’t know about it, and I don’t think we are getting the whole truth,” he said.

The Times reported Che's grandmother once lived in the Alfred E. Smith Houses on Manhattan's Lower East Side, but moved out in the 1990s.

Che also paid tribute to his grandmother during “SNL’s” virtual show last weekend, signing off from “Weekend Update” by saying, “From Weekend Update, I’m Martha’s grandbaby.”