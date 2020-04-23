McDonald’s offers free meals to first responders, health care workers

»Click here to get the new AJC Mobile App

Breakfast options include a choice of an Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddles or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. Those options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a Hash Brown.

Lunch and dinner options include a choice of a double cheeseburger, six-piece Chicken McNuggets or a Filet-O-Fish. Those options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and small fries.

🚨 Friends. Family. Community. WE NEED YOU! ❤ Please help us help our frontline workers. We want to give them a FREE thank you meal. If you know anyone who could use one, please like, tag in comment or retweet to let them know. We’d truly be proud to take their order. pic.twitter.com/5UzDKE4Z1w — McDonald's (@McDonalds) April 21, 2020

Other fast-food restaurants have also offered free food during this time. Burger King gave away two free kids' meals with any purchase made through its app.

RELATED: Burger King offering 2 free kids meals amid school closures due to coronavirus

Taco Bell gave away its new Flamin' Hot Doritos Locos Tacos on Tuesday and has had similar offers in recent weeks.

Wendy's announced it will offer free 4-piece spicy or original nuggets at participating drive-thrus this Friday.

Come to Wendy’s drive-thru this Friday and get FREE 4pc nuggets. No purchase necessary and not a single string attached. pic.twitter.com/tRx2bZQn2M — Wendy's (@Wendys) April 21, 2020

The “Thank You Meal” offer is valid at participating restaurants through May 5. There is a limit of one “Thank You Meal” per person, per day at the drive-thru or counter only. More details are at McDonalds.com.