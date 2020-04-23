Breaking News

McDonald’s offers free meals to first responders, health care workers

A brief history of McDonald's from its founding to some of its most popular menu items.

National & World News | April 23, 2020
By Kelcie Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

McDonald’s is the latest restaurant offering free meals to some essential workers on the front lines of the coronavirus.

The fast-food restaurant announced Tuesday that first responders and health care workers who show proof of employment can enjoy a free breakfast, lunch or dinner option if they show their work badge or if they are in uniform.

"Each Thank You Meal will be available at no charge via drive-thru or carry out at participating McDonald's restaurants nationwide through May 5," McDonald's said in a news release. "The Thank You Meal, available during breakfast, lunch or dinner, will feature a choice of sandwiches, drinks, and a side featuring small World Famous Fries or a Hash Brown, along with a note of appreciation. It will be served in McDonald's iconic Happy Meal box, in the hopes of bringing a smile along with delicious food."

Breakfast options include a choice of an Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddles or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. Those options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a Hash Brown.

Lunch and dinner options include a choice of a double cheeseburger, six-piece Chicken McNuggets or a Filet-O-Fish. Those options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and small fries.

Other fast-food restaurants have also offered free food during this time. Burger King gave away two free kids' meals with any purchase made through its app.

Taco Bell gave away its new Flamin' Hot Doritos Locos Tacos on Tuesday and has had similar offers in recent weeks.

Wendy's announced it will offer free 4-piece spicy or original nuggets at participating drive-thrus this Friday.

The “Thank You Meal” offer is valid at participating restaurants through May 5. There is a limit of one “Thank You Meal” per person, per day at the drive-thru or counter only. More details are at McDonalds.com.

