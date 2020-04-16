Man released from Florida jail amid coronavirus concerns faces murder charge

A man released from a Florida jail amid concerns about the coronavirus is facing several charges, including one for second-degree murder with a firearm.
CNN reported that, according to information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Joseph Williams was arrested March 13 for possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia.
HCSO said in a Friday news release that Williams, 26, was one of more than 100 inmates released from custody until trial on March 19 after the issuance of Administrative Order 2020-018, which was part of an effort to lower the risk of the spread of COVID-19 within the Hillsborough County jails.
“Williams is facing a second-degree murder charge along with resisting an officer with violence, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia,” HCSO said in the release. “He was previously convicted of two felony offenses including burglary of an unoccupied conveyance in 2012 and felon in possession of a firearm in 2018, in addition to five misdemeanor convictions. Throughout the course of his criminal history, Williams has been arrested for 35 charges in total.”
According to HCSO, Williams was arrested for a homicide that occurred in Tampa, Florida, March 20.
WFLA reported police responded to multiple 911 calls about gunshots fired in the area. A man was pronounced dead at the scene, the station reported.
Before the administrative order, he was issued a bond of $2,500 for the drug charges and was eligible for release. Now he is back in jail with no bond.
“There is no question Joseph Williams took advantage of this health emergency to commit crimes while he was out of jail awaiting resolution of a low-level, non-violent offense. As a result, I call on the State Attorney to prosecute this defendant to the fullest extent of the law,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “Every murder, every violent crime, especially those involving a gun, is a sickening example of the worst in our community, especially at a time when our community is working relentlessly to fight against the spread of this deadly COVID-19. “Judges, prosecutors, and Sheriffs around the country are facing difficult decisions during this health crisis with respect to balancing public health and public safety. Sheriffs in Florida and throughout our country have released non-violent, low-level offenders to protect our deputies and the jail population from an outbreak. “Our commitment as an agency is to keep this community safe and enforce the law.”